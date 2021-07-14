Innealta Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79,260 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. 213,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,186. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

