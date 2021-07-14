Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50.

INO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 2,109,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,973. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

