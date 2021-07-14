Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50.
INO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 2,109,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,973. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.14.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
