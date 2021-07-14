Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 2,625,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,231. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

