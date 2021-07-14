Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 2,625,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,231. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
