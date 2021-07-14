Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Michael Fierman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

NYSE AOMR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 161,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,085. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

