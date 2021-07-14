Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000.
TSE FR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.60. 476,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,840. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.97. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.