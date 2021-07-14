Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000.

TSE FR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.60. 476,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,840. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.97. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.