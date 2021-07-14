Insider Buying: Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSVB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

NYSE:MSVB opened at $15.95 on Wednesday.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.