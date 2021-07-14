Insider Buying: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Buys $100,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LUNG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. 614,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

