Insider Selling: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director Paul B. Manning sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00.
ABOS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 3,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,362. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
