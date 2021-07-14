Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 15,202 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68.

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.