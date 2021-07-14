Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00.

NYSE:MDRX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 802,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,223. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

