Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

