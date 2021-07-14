Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 7,672 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 341,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,980. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $24,862,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

