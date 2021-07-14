Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Sells 450,900 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 450,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $31,689,252.00.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 288,831 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $20,339,479.02.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 23,767 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,545,805.68.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 176,525 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $11,518,256.25.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

