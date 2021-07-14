Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells 31,098 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $816,633.48.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $878,829.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $865,768.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $866,079.30.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $884,738.10.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $877,896.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $815,078.58.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 10,220 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $258,668.20.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 17,249 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $433,294.88.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

