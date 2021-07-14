Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells 31,098 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $816,633.48. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $878,829.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $865,768.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $866,079.30.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $884,738.10.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $877,896.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $861,414.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $815,078.58.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 10,220 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $258,668.20.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 17,249 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $433,294.88.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $819,432.30.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 967,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

