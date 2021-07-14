Insider Selling: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00.

CE traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

