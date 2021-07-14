Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NYSE:CDEV) CAO Sells 90,128 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NYSE:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $618,278.08.

Shares of NYSE CDEV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 216,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,551. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.