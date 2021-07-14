Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 5,733 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

