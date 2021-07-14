Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00.

Shares of COST traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

