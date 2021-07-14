Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Sells 6,694 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. 42,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

