Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.
EGBN traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. 148,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84.
About Eagle Bancorp
