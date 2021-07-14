Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

EGBN traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. 148,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

