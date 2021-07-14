Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 75,325 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

