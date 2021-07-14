Insider Selling: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Sells 19,900 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00.

NYSE:KIRK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,409. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

