Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) CEO Sells 27,552 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 27,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $1,456,123.20.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

LSCC stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

