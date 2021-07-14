Insider Selling: Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$50,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,208,088.

Shares of Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. 60,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,765. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

