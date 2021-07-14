Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder Sells 99,325 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,981. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
