Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 588 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at $502,126,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB stock traded down $12.15 on Wednesday, reaching $339.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
