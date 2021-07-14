Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 588 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at $502,126,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB stock traded down $12.15 on Wednesday, reaching $339.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $178,536,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.