Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) VP Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $402,463.53.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $387.45 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

