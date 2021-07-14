Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells 18,468 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.16, for a total transaction of $4,564,550.88. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MORN opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $270.08.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

