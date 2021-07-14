Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NBIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBIX traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.07. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,175. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.