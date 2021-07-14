Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $303,000.00.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,747. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

