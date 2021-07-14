Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells 172,106 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 172,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $703,913.54. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 184,466 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $776,601.86.

On Thursday, June 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 94,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $500,216.64.

PANL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,413. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

