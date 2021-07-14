Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PKBK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PKBK opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.