Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $10,842,000.00.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.