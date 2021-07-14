Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells 66,396 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 66,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $2,258,127.96. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 62,445 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,091,907.50.

On Thursday, June 10th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 60,271 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $2,007,627.01.

NYSE PMVP opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

