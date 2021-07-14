Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Sells 30,101 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,101 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $6,098,462.60.
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $194.70 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.
About RBC Bearings
