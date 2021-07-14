Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00.

NYSE RDFN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

