Insider Selling: Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Sells C$28,000.00 in Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Yongbiao Ding sold 200,000 shares of Sparton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,152.

Shares of CVE SRI traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,754. Sparton Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$17.43 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property comprising 41 mining claims and 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

