Insider Selling: Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Sells C$28,000.00 in Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Yongbiao Ding sold 200,000 shares of Sparton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,152.
Shares of CVE SRI traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,754. Sparton Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$17.43 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08.
Sparton Resources Company Profile
