Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells 56,634 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $4,824,650.46. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,053 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $4,101,804.08.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

