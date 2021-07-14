Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,150. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

