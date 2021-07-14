Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00.

NYSE:GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,716,000 after buying an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.