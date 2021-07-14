Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) EVP Sells 4,846 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08.
Shares of TBK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. 93,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,116. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $97.49.
About Triumph Bancorp
