Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NYSE:UPLD) CFO Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NYSE:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 272,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,248. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.