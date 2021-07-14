Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Sells 15,098 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $334,118.74.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Grant Pickering sold 14,902 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $329,483.22.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Grant Pickering sold 1,137 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $25,070.85.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,114. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

