Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $29,522.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 6,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $720.25 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

