Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $393,200.00.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91.

Shares of NYSE:WLDN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,715. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.