Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NYSE:WINA) VP Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NYSE:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00.
Shares of WINA stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.97. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $150.03 and a 1-year high of $202.42.
Winmark Company Profile
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.