Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,293,847 shares in the company, valued at $109,420,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

XPEL traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,106. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

