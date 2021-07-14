Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,293,847 shares in the company, valued at $109,420,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.
XPEL traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,106. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $94.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.