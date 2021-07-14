Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Insider Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Arik Prawer sold 7,402 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $788,313.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $793,095.49.

Shares of NYSE Z traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,614. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

