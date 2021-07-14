Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) COO Sells 13,663 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

NYSE:ZI traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

